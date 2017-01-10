版本:
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma to invest in JV with U.S. firm Kite Pharma

Jan 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to $80 million in JV with U.S. firm Kite Pharma Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ibF7ih

