BRIEF-Idemitsu Kosan to set up Idemitsu OLED Materials Europe AG in Switzerland

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Jan 18 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit, Idemitsu OLED Materials Europe AG, in Switzerland
* Says the unit will be engaged in development of organic EL materials
* Says the capital of the new unit to be at CHF 2 million
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/bpkJA
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.