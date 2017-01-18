版本:
2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Idemitsu Kosan to set up Idemitsu OLED Materials Europe AG in Switzerland

Jan 18 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit, Idemitsu OLED Materials Europe AG, in Switzerland

* Says the unit will be engaged in development of organic EL materials

* Says the capital of the new unit to be at CHF 2 million

