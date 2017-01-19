版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International

Jan 19 Sony Corp :

* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
