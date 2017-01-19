版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Shanghai Hongda Mining's unit to acquire stake in US-based MIVIP Healthcare for up to $300 mln

Jan 19 Shanghai Hongda Mining Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to acquire 80 percent in MIVIP Healthcare Holdings LLC for up to $300 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jP0ckO

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
