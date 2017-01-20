版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 15:13 BJT

BRIEF-Aflac's president Kriss Cloninger, will retire on Dec. 31

Jan 20 Aflac Inc :

* Says co's president Kriss Cloninger, will retire, effective on Dec. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d4cxHI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐