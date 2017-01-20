版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 17:03 BJT

BRIEF-By-health's Hong Kong unit to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners

Jan 20 By-health Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jeU8l6

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐