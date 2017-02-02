版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-UTour Group scraps plan to acquire travel agency HuaYuan

Feb 2 UTour Group Co Ltd

* Says it scraps plan to acquire travel agency HuaYuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kvffTI

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
