BRIEF-Beijing Jetsen to invest in US firm Avid Tech to become 2nd largest shareholder

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
* Says it plans to invest $18.2 million in Avid Technology, becoming second largest shareholder in Avid after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k2yHnz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: