2017年 2月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-Beijing Jetsen to invest in US firm Avid Tech to become 2nd largest shareholder

Feb 3 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation

* Says it plans to invest $18.2 million in Avid Technology, becoming second largest shareholder in Avid after transaction

