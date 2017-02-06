版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日

BRIEF-TDK unit to transfer 51 pct stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd

Feb 6 TDK Corp :

* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc

* Says EPCOS AG to hold 49 percent stake in the JV after the stake transfer

