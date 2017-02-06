BRIEF-TDK unit to transfer 51 pct stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 TDK Corp :
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc
* Says EPCOS AG to hold 49 percent stake in the JV after the stake transfer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nV7tFj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.