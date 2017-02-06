版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 10:24 BJT

BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical's Hong Kong unit plans U.S. operations

Feb 6 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l99rQy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
