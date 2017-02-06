版本:
BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific

Feb 6 Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp Ltd :

* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZBDjxg

