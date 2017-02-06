版本:
BRIEF-Shanghai Lingang clarifies media reports regarding owner's plan

Feb 6 Shanghai Lingang Holdings Co Ltd

* Says owner Lingang Group has neither signed agreement with Tesla Inc on setting up factory in China nor involved in related investment plan, in response to media reports

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jSYGla

