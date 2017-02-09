版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 07:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cameco Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Feb 9 Cameco Corp :

* Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.36

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Qtrly revenue $887 million versus $975 million

* "We see continued growth in reactor construction and, consequently, increasing uranium demand"

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.26, revenue view C$824.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐