版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:53 BJT

Virgin Australia first-half profits drop, defers Boeing deliveries

SYDNEY Feb 17 Virgin Australia on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.

Australia's second-biggest airline reported an underlying profit before tax of A$42.3 million ($32.55 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$81.5 million in the year-earlier period.

On a statutory basis, including restructuring charges associated with a cost-savings programme, it reported a loss of A$A21.5 million, compared with a A$62.5 million profit the year before. ($1 = 1.2997 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Louise Ireland)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐