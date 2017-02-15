BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical says PRA Health Sciences and Takeda Partnership Expands to Japan

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan
* Says Takeda and PRA will establish a joint venture, each holding 50 percent of the share respectively, to provide clinical trial delivery and pharmacovigilance services as a strategic partner of Takeda in Japan.
* Says Takeda also will transfer all of the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Data Services (TDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, to PRA
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7DBW4Z
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million