2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Feb 17 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VkDGk6

