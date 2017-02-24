BRIEF-Bank of America decides to delist from TSE

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 24 Bank of America Corp :
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
* Says co plans to submit the application in late-March and expects delisting will be effective from early-May
* Co is still being listed on New York Stock Exchange
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/b5Tgx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program