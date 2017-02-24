版本:
BRIEF-Bank of America decides to delist from TSE

Feb 24 Bank of America Corp :

* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

* Says co plans to submit the application in late-March and expects delisting will be effective from early-May

* Co is still being listed on New York Stock Exchange

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/b5Tgx

