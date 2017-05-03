UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier posts bigger-than-expected loss as costs rise

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
However, sales and other revenue at the Dallas, Texas-based company rose 52.5 percent to $3.08 billion, as it benefited from higher selling prices.
Average sales price per produced barrel rose 43.5 percent to $66.62 per barrel in the quarter.
Robust demand for refined products and declining inventories are offering a glimmer of hope to refiners, whose margins fell sharply in 2016 due to a glut of gasoline and diesel.
HollyFrontier's refining margins rose 2 percent to $7.74 per barrel.
But costs for refiners have gone up with a rise in oil prices, caused by an OPEC-led production cut and rebounding demand.
U.S. crude prices averaged $51.78 per barrel in the first three months of the year, up 54 percent from a year earlier.
Total operating costs and expenses at HollyFrontier jumped 61 percent to $3.1 billion in the first quarter.
Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was $45.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $21.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income for the latest quarter was reduced by $12.0 million due to one-time items. Excluding items, the company posted a net loss of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, bigger than the Street estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.