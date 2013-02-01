《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--2月1日-2月8日

企业并购：德国Biotest同意被中国科瑞收购，估值13亿欧元
路透法兰克福4月7日 - 德国血浆产品制造商Biotest同意由中国投资者科瑞集团进行现金收购，包括债务的估值约为13亿欧元(14亿美元)。
路透1月31日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于2月1日-2月8日公布业绩报告的公司.每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元.
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期
EPS 数目 EPS
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 Aon plc 1.26 19 0.97
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 Beam Inc 0.66 10 0.69
2月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Franklin Resources 2.38 20 2.20
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 雪佛龙(Chevron) 3.02 20 2.58
2月 1日 12:00 Q4 2012 Ingersoll-Rand Co. Ltd. 0.70 20 0.76
2月 1日 BMO Q3 2013 雷格梅森(Legg Mason) 0.54 9 0.20
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 美泰儿(Mattel) 1.15 12 1.07
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 默克(Merck & Co., Inc.) 0.81 17 0.97
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 National Oilwell Varco 1.44 28 1.37
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 Newell Rubbermaid 0.42 13 0.40
2月 1日 BMO Q2 2013 Perrigo Company 1.32 14 1.20
2月 1日 BMO Q1 2013 Tyson Foods 0.40 12 0.42
2月 1日 BMO Q4 2012 艾克森美孚(Exxon Mobil Corp.) 2.02 20 1.97
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2012 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 0.72 28 0.85
2月 4日 BMO Q2 2013 Clorox 0.81 16 0.79
2月 4日 21:00 Q4 2012 Edwards Lifesciences 0.77 22 0.62
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2012 Gannett Co., Inc. 0.88 8 0.72
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2012 Gilead Sciences 0.96 27 0.97
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2012 The Hartford 0.32 19 0.69
2月 4日 11:00 Q4 2012 Humana Inc. 1.09 20 1.20
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2012 Leggett & Platt 0.29 6 0.22
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2012 Life Technologies Corp. 1.11 23 1.06
2月 4日 BMO Q4 2012 Simon Property Group, Inc. 1.08 5 1.24
2月 4日 BMO Q2 2013 Sysco Corp. 0.41 12 0.43
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2012 Torchmark 1.31 16 1.25
2月 4日 AMC Q4 2012 百胜集团(Yum Brands) 0.82 24 0.75
2月 5日 BMO Q2 2013 Archer Daniels Midland Company 0.58 6 0.38
2月 5日 BMO Q2 2013 Automatic Data Processing 0.71 23 0.68
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Aflac Incorporated 1.48 22 1.48
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2012 Allergan 1.19 26 1.00
2月 5日 BMO Q1 2013 BD 1.24 20 1.21
2月 5日 BMO Q2 2013 Cardinal Health, Inc. 0.86 14 0.81
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Cerner Corp. 0.64 20 0.55
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 芝加哥商业交易所(CME) 0.64 19 0.71
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 1.98 27 1.81
2月 5日 BMO Q3 2013 Computer Sciences Corp 0.62 9 1.35
2月 5日 AMC Q1 2013 迪士尼(Walt Disney) 0.76 21 0.80
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2012 Delphi Automotive PLC 0.87 12 0.88
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2012 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 1.10 35 1.36
2月 5日 BMO Q2 2013 雅诗兰黛(The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.) 1.05 19 1.01
2月 5日 BMO Q1 2013 Emerson Electric 0.62 22 0.50
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Equity Residential 0.52 6 0.33
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Fiserv Inc 1.40 18 1.27
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Genworth Financial, Inc. 0.27 12 0.17
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2012 Kellogg Co. 0.66 14 0.64
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Kimco Realty Corp. 0.06 4 0.07
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2012 纽约-泛欧交易所集团 0.39 15 0.50
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2012 Spectra Energy 0.33 11 0.44
2月 5日 BMO Q4 2012 TECO Energy Inc. 0.20 7 0.25
2月 5日 AMC Q4 2012 Unum Group 0.77 19 0.70
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 ASSURANT INC -0.15 9 1.65
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.50 20 0.45
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 The Allstate Corp. -0.06 25 1.48
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 Cincinnati Financial Corp. 0.48 8 0.86
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 Cummins Inc. 1.75 19 2.56
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 Coventry Health Care, Inc 0.67 16 0.58
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 CVS Caremark Corp. 1.10 19 0.89
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 Equifax Inc. 0.75 12 0.68
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 FMC Corp. 0.81 10 0.79
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 AGL Resources Inc 1.02 7 0.87
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 IntercontinentalExchange, Inc. 1.75 18 1.76
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 Lincoln National 1.06 21 1.00
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 Marathon Oil Corp. 0.69 21 0.78
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 O`Reilly Automotive 1.08 22 0.93
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 Prologis Inc -0.03 3 -0.10
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 保德信金融(Prudential Financial, Inc.) 1.75 21 1.97
2月 6日 BMO Q3 2013 Ralph Lauren Corp. 2.21 14 1.78
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 Stericycle 0.86 15 0.76
2月 6日 AMC Q4 2012 Tesoro Corp. 1.37 20 -0.89
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 时代华纳(Time Warner Inc.) 1.10 26 0.94
2月 6日 AMC Q1 2013 Visa Inc. 1.79 30 1.49
2月 6日 BMO Q4 2012 Wyndham Worldwide 0.60 12 0.47
2月 7日 AMC Q4 2012 Apartment Investment & Management -0.04 7 -0.19
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Coca-Cola Enterprises 0.43 12 0.36
2月 7日 AMC Q2 2013 CareFusion Corp. 0.44 13 0.44
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 信诺(Cigna) 1.47 18 1.11
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0.91 23 0.78
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Exelon Corp. 0.65 12 0.82
2月 7日 AMC Q4 2012 Hasbro, Inc. 1.23 12 1.06
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwid 0.65 27 0.71
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 International Flavors & Fragrances 0.84 6 0.74
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Noble Energy, Inc. 1.15 29 1.18
2月 7日 Q4 2012 菲利普莫里斯(Philip Morris International) 1.23 13 1.10
2月 7日 21:00 Q4 2012 Republic Services, Inc. 0.43 9 0.53
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Sprint Nextel Corp. -0.46 26 -0.35
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. 0.93 19 0.84
2月 7日 BMO Q4 2012 Teradata 0.74 22 0.66
2月 7日 12:00 Q4 2012 Xylem Inc. 0.46 12 0.40
2月 8日 BMO Q4 2012 Entergy 0.96 12 0.94
2月 8日 BMO Q4 2012 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdin 1.62 21 1.56
2月 8日 BMO Q4 2012 穆迪(Moody's Corp.) 0.69 8 0.43
如无特殊说明,均为GMT时间;AMC-美国盘后;BMO-美国盘前(完)
全球重要经济事件一览表
全球外汇市场主要消息
新兴市场重要经济事件预告
美国上市公司业绩公布尔日程表
金融市场假期一览表
美国重要政经日程
日本重要政经日程
中国重要政经日程
香港重要政经日程
台湾重要政经日程 (编译 徐文焰; 审校 于春红)
路透法兰克福4月7日 - 德国血浆产品制造商Biotest同意由中国投资者科瑞集团进行现金收购，包括债务的估值约为13亿欧元(14亿美元)。
以下为美国商品交易管理委员会(CFTC)公布，截至2017年4月4日纽约商品期货交易所(COMEX)期金持仓状况报 告，每口以100盎司计： 非商业性持仓 商业性持仓 可报告总持仓 不可报告持仓 多头 空头 套利 多头 空头 多头 空头 多头 空头 未平仓合约(427,808口) 239,061 83,625 49,043 96,115 267,131 384,219 399,799 43,589 28,009 较3月28日变动(未平仓合约：减少21,610口) 11,222 -6,394 -25,762 -8,645 10,257 -23,185 -21,899 1,575 289 各类未平仓合约占总持仓百分
以下为美国商品交易管理委员会(CFTC)公布，截至2017年4月4日洲际交易所(ICE)棉花持仓状况报告，每口以5 0,000磅计： 非商业性持仓 商业性持仓 可报告总持仓 不可报告持仓 多头 空头 套利 多头 空头 多头 空头 多头 空头 未平仓合约(277,475口) 126,710 25,230 37,296 96,443 200,572 260,449 263,098 17,026 14,377 较3月28日变动(未平仓合约：减少4,178口) -12,333 3,067 1,175 8,635 -10,487 -2,523 -6,245 -1,655 2,067 各类未平仓合约占总持仓百