《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--10月31日至11月7日

台湾股市：盘中微涨，受美股涨势及外资买盘提振
路透台北4月26日 - 台湾股市周三延续涨势，昨日曾创下近三周最大 单日百分比涨幅；台币则飙升至逾两年半最高水平。 近期随着外资买超，散户投资者纷纷加入，而且隔夜美股上扬增添更 多乐观情绪。 0320 GMT，台股加权股价指数涨0.1%至9,846.66点，上日收涨1.3%，为4月初以来的最大涨幅。 电子类指数一度涨0.4%，金融保险类指数一度则跌0.3%。(完) (编译 孙国玉/侯雪苹；审校 李爽/于春红)
汤森路透10月30日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码
----------------------------------------------------------------------
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 艾伯维(AbbVie)
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Aon PLC
10月31日 BMO Q1 2015 Clorox Co
10月31日 BMO Q4 2014 Rockwell Collins Inc
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 雪佛龙(Chevron)
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Dominion Resources Inc
10月31日 BMO Q2 2015 雷格梅森(Legg Mason)
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 NextEra Energy Inc
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Newell Rubbermaid Inc
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Pinnacle West Capital Corp
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 TECO Energy Inc
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Weyerhaeuser Co
10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 艾克森美孚(Exxon Mobil)
11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 美国国际集团(AIG)
11月 3日 BMO Q3 2014 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Frontier Communications Corp
11月 3日 BMO Q3 2014 Loews Corp
11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Marathon Oil Corp
11月 3日 BMO Q1 2015 Sysco Corp
11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp
11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Vornado Realty Trust
11月 4日 Q3 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Company
11月 4日 BMO Q4 2014 Becton Dickinson and Co
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 CVS Caremark Corp
11月 4日 12:00 Q3 2014 Discovery Communications Inc
11月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 雅诗兰黛(Estée Lauder)
11月 4日 BMO Q4 2014 Emerson Electric Co
11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 EOG Resources Inc
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Entergy
11月 4日 Q3 2014 Expeditors International
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 FirstEnergy Corp
11月 4日 21:00 Q1 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯)
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Health Care REIT Inc
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 HCP Inc
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 洲际交易所(ICE)
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 国际纸业(International Paper)
11月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 摩托罗拉解决方案
11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 ONEOK Inc.
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Priceline Group Inc
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 PPL Corp
11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Sempra Energy
11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 TripAdvisor Inc
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Valero Energy Corp
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Vulcan Materials Co
11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 Cimarex Energy Co
11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Zoetis Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Actavis PLC
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CBS Corp
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CF Industries Holdings Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Chesapeake Energy Corp
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CenturyLink Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Cognizant Technology Solutions
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Denbury Resources Inc
11月 5日 12:00 Q3 2014 Duke Energy Corp
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Devon Energy Corp.
11月 5日 13:00 Q3 2014 Mondelez International Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 NRG Energy Inc
11月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 新闻集团
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc.
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Quanta Services Inc
11月 5日 AMC Q4 2014 高通(Qualcomm)
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 QEP Resources Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Spectra Energy Corp
11月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 赛门铁克
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 Integrys Energy Group Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 时代华纳(Time Warner)
11月 5日 AMC Q4 2014 Whole Foods Market Inc
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Ameren Corp
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 AES Corp
11月 6日 13:00 Q3 2014 Apache Corp.
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Cablevision Systems Corp
11月 6日 AMC Q4 2014 迪士尼(Walt Disney)
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Directv
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 Consolidated Edison Inc
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 First Solar Inc
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Hospira Inc
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 Northeast Utilities
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2015 英伟达(Nvidia)
11月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Perrigo Company PLC
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Teradata Corp
11月 7日 11:00 Q3 2014 Humana Inc.
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)
全球重要经济事件一览表
新兴市场重要经济事件预告
美国上市公司业绩公布日程表
金融市场假期一览表
美国重要政经日程
日本重要政经日程
中国重要政经日程
香港重要政经日程
台湾重要政经日程
(编译 王兴亚；审校 戴素萍)
路透台北4月26日 - 台湾股市周三延续涨势，昨日曾创下近三周最大 单日百分比涨幅；台币则飙升至逾两年半最高水平。 近期随着外资买超，散户投资者纷纷加入，而且隔夜美股上扬增添更 多乐观情绪。 0320 GMT，台股加权股价指数涨0.1%至9,846.66点，上日收涨1.3%，为4月初以来的最大涨幅。 电子类指数一度涨0.4%，金融保险类指数一度则跌0.3%。(完) (编译 孙国玉/侯雪苹；审校 李爽/于春红)
路透新加坡4月26日 - 伦敦金属交易所(LME)期铜在每吨5,724美元阻力位附近看似不稳，可能会重新跌向5,629美元的支撑位。
1.以下为央行公开市场未到期的正回购一览： 累计未到期余额: 0 到期日 操作期限(天) 中标利率(%) 到期量(亿元) * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * 暂无 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * 2.以下为央行公开市场未到期的逆回购一览： 累计未到期余额: 5,400亿元 到期日 操作期限(天) 中标利率(%) 到期量(亿元) * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * 2017/4/27 7 2.45% 700 2017/4/27 14 2.60% 200