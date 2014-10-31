版本:
《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--10月31日至11月7日

汤森路透10月30日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。

公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码

----------------------------------------------------------------------

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 艾伯维(AbbVie)

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Aon PLC

10月31日 BMO Q1 2015 Clorox Co

10月31日 BMO Q4 2014 Rockwell Collins Inc

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 雪佛龙(Chevron)

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Dominion Resources Inc

10月31日 BMO Q2 2015 雷格梅森(Legg Mason)

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 NextEra Energy Inc

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Newell Rubbermaid Inc

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Pinnacle West Capital Corp

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 TECO Energy Inc

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 Weyerhaeuser Co

10月31日 BMO Q3 2014 艾克森美孚(Exxon Mobil)

11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 美国国际集团(AIG)

11月 3日 BMO Q3 2014 Affiliated Managers Group Inc

11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Frontier Communications Corp

11月 3日 BMO Q3 2014 Loews Corp

11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Marathon Oil Corp

11月 3日 BMO Q1 2015 Sysco Corp

11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp

11月 3日 AMC Q3 2014 Vornado Realty Trust

11月 4日 Q3 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11月 4日 BMO Q4 2014 Becton Dickinson and Co

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 CVS Caremark Corp

11月 4日 12:00 Q3 2014 Discovery Communications Inc

11月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 雅诗兰黛(Estée Lauder)

11月 4日 BMO Q4 2014 Emerson Electric Co

11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 EOG Resources Inc

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Entergy

11月 4日 Q3 2014 Expeditors International

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 FirstEnergy Corp

11月 4日 21:00 Q1 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯)

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Health Care REIT Inc

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 HCP Inc

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 洲际交易所(ICE)

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 国际纸业(International Paper)

11月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 摩托罗拉解决方案

11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 ONEOK Inc.

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Priceline Group Inc

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 PPL Corp

11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Sempra Energy

11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 TripAdvisor Inc

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Valero Energy Corp

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Vulcan Materials Co

11月 4日 AMC Q3 2014 Cimarex Energy Co

11月 4日 BMO Q3 2014 Zoetis Inc

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Actavis PLC

11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CBS Corp

11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CF Industries Holdings Inc

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Chesapeake Energy Corp

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc

11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CenturyLink Inc

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Cognizant Technology Solutions

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Denbury Resources Inc

11月 5日 12:00 Q3 2014 Duke Energy Corp

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Devon Energy Corp.

11月 5日 13:00 Q3 2014 Mondelez International Inc

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 NRG Energy Inc

11月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 新闻集团

11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc.

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Quanta Services Inc

11月 5日 AMC Q4 2014 高通(Qualcomm)

11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 QEP Resources Inc

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Spectra Energy Corp

11月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 赛门铁克

11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 Integrys Energy Group Inc

11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 时代华纳(Time Warner)

11月 5日 AMC Q4 2014 Whole Foods Market Inc

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Ameren Corp

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 AES Corp

11月 6日 13:00 Q3 2014 Apache Corp.

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Cablevision Systems Corp

11月 6日 AMC Q4 2014 迪士尼(Walt Disney)

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Directv

11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc

11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 Consolidated Edison Inc

11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 First Solar Inc

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Hospira Inc

11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 Northeast Utilities

11月 6日 AMC Q3 2015 英伟达(Nvidia)

11月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Perrigo Company PLC

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company

11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Teradata Corp

11月 7日 11:00 Q3 2014 Humana Inc.

如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。

注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)

(编译 王兴亚；审校　戴素萍)
