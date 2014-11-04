《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--11月5日至11月12日

汤森路透11月4日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司。每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元。
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码
----------------------------------------------------------------------
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Actavis PLC
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CBS Corp
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CF Industries Holdings Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Chesapeake Energy Corp
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 CenturyLink Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Cognizant Technology Solutions
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Denbury Resources Inc
11月 5日 12:00 Q3 2014 Duke Energy Corp
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Devon Energy Corp.
11月 5日 13:00 Q3 2014 Mondelez International Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 NRG Energy Inc
11月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 新闻集团
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc.
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Quanta Services Inc
11月 5日 AMC Q4 2014 高通(Qualcomm)
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 QEP Resources Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 Spectra Energy Corp
11月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 赛门铁克
11月 5日 AMC Q3 2014 Integrys Energy Group Inc
11月 5日 BMO Q3 2014 时代华纳(Time Warner)
11月 5日 AMC Q4 2014 Whole Foods Market Inc
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Ameren Corp
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 AES Corp
11月 6日 13:00 Q3 2014 Apache Corp.
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Cablevision Systems Corp
11月 6日 AMC Q4 2014 迪士尼(Walt Disney)
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Directv
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 Consolidated Edison Inc
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 First Solar Inc
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Hospira Inc
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2014 Northeast Utilities
11月 6日 AMC Q3 2015 英伟达(Nvidia)
11月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Perrigo Company PLC
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company
11月 6日 BMO Q3 2014 Teradata Corp
11月 7日 11:00 Q3 2014 Humana Inc.
11月11日 BMO Q4 2014 D.R. Horton Inc
11月11日 AMC Q3 2014 Fossil Group Inc
11月12日 BMO Q4 2014 ADT Corp
11月12日 AMC Q1 2015 思科(Cisco System)
11月12日 BMO Q3 2014 Macy's Inc
11月12日 AMC Q2 2015 NetApp, Inc.
11月12日 BMO Q4 2014 罗克韦尔自动化(Rockwell Automation)
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)
全球重要经济事件一览表
新兴市场重要经济事件预告
美国上市公司业绩公布日程表
金融市场假期一览表
美国重要政经日程
日本重要政经日程
中国重要政经日程
香港重要政经日程
台湾重要政经日程
(编译 陈宗琦；审校 白云)