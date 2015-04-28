《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--4月29日至5月6日

路透4月29日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司： 公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 4月29日 BMO Q2 2015 ADT Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Ametek Inc 4月29日 10:00 Q1 2015 Anthem Inc. 4月29日 12:30 Q1 2015 Avery Dennison Corp 4月29日 BMO Q2 2015 Franklin Resources Inc 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 CBRE Group Inc 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Equinix Inc 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Eaton Corp. PLC 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Exelon Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 General Dynamics Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Garmin Ltd 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 固特异轮胎(Goodyear Tire) 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Hess Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Starwood Hotels & Resorts 4月29日 10:00 Q1 2015 Humana Inc. 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 国际纸业(International Paper) 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Lincoln National Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Level 3 Communications Inc 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 万事达卡(MasterCard) 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Macerich Co 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 万豪国际(Marriott International) 4月29日 12:00 Q1 2015 Mondelez International Inc 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Murphy Oil Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 MeadWestvaco Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 NextEra Energy Inc 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Northrop Grumman Corp 4月29日 12:00 Q1 2015 Norfolk Southern Corp 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Realty Income Corp 4月29日 Q1 2015 PG&E Corp 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Praxair Inc 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 QEP Resources Inc 4月29日 11:30 Q1 2015 Southern Co 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 时代华纳 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Unum Group 4月29日 AMC Q2 2015 Varian Medical Systems Inc 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 4月29日 BMO Q1 2015 Waste Management Inc 4月29日 AMC Q1 2015 Williams Companies Inc 4月30日 BMO Q2 2015 AmerisourceBergen Corp 4月30日 BMO Q3 2015 Automatic Data Processing Inc 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 美国国际集团 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 Apartment Investment 4月30日 11:00 Q1 2015 American Tower Corp 4月30日 BMO Q2 2015 Air Products and Chemicals Inc 4月30日 BMO Q4 2015 Airgas Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Ball Corp 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 BorgWarner Inc 4月30日 BMO Q3 2015 Cardinal Health Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Celgene Corp 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 信诺集团(Cigna) 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 高露洁(Colgate-Palmolive) 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 芝加哥商业交易所集团(CME Group) 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 康菲石油国际(ConocoPhillips) 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Delphi Automotive PLC 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 Eastman Chemical Co 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Eversource Energy 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 Expedia Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Fidelity National Information 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 Fluor Corp 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 Gilead Sciences Inc 4月30日 12:00 Q3 2015 Harman International Industries 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc 4月30日 11:30 Q1 2015 景顺(Invesco Ltd) 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 Leggett & Platt 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Mosaic Co 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Marathon Petroleum Corp 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 NiSource Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Pitney Bowes Inc 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 PerkinElmer Inc 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 Public Storage 4月30日 12:00 Q1 2015 Phillips 66 4月30日 BMO Q2 2015 Rockwell Automation Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 SCANA Corp 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Sealed Air Corp 4月30日 AMC Q2 2015 Skyworks Solutions Inc 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 时代华纳有线 4月30日 AMC Q2 2015 Visa Inc 4月30日 BMO Q2 2015 维亚康母(Viacom) 4月30日 AMC Q1 2015 西联汇款 4月30日 BMO Q1 2015 Xcel Energy Inc 4月30日 Q1 2015 艾克森美孚(Exxon Mobil) 4月30日 11:00 Q1 2015 Xylem Inc 4月30日 11:30 Q1 2015 Zimmer Holdings Inc 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 Aon PLC 5月 1日 BMO Q3 2015 Clorox Co 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 CVS Health Corp 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 雪佛龙(Chevron) 5月 1日 11:00 Q1 2015 Duke Energy Corp 5月 1日 BMO Q4 2015 雷格梅森 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 穆迪(Moody's Corp) 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 Newell Rubbermaid Inc 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 Public Service Enterprise Group 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 Pinnacle West Capital Corp 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 VF Corp 5月 1日 BMO Q1 2015 Weyerhaeuser Co 5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Anadarko Petroleum Corp 5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Comcast Corp 5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions 5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Cablevision Systems Corp 5月 4日 Q1 2015 Dominion Resources Inc 5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc 5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc 5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 EOG Resources Inc 5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Henry Schein Inc 5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Loews Corp 5月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Perrigo Company PLC 5月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Sysco Corp 5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Tenet Healthcare Corp 5月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Tyson Foods 5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Vornado Realty Trust 5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Archer Daniels Midland Co 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Assurant Inc 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Allstate Corp 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Centurylink Inc 5月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 迪士尼(Walt Disney) 5月 5日 11:00 Q1 2015 Discovery Communications Inc 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Directv 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Devon Energy Corp 5月 5日 AMC Q4 2015 艺电(Electronic Arts) 5月 5日 BMO Q3 2015 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. 5月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Emerson Electric Co 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Fiserv Inc 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Fossil Group Inc 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Frontier Communications Corp 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 HCA Holdings Inc 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 HCP Inc 5月 5日 Q3 2015 Harris Corp 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 洲际交易所(ICE) 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Kellogg Co 5月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Noble Energy Inc 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Newfield Exploration Co 5月 5日 AMC Q3 2015 新闻集团 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 ONEOK Inc 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Pioneer Natural Resources Co 5月 5日 13:00 Q1 2015 Sempra Energy 5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Integrys Energy Group Inc 5月 5日 11:00 Q1 2015 Wisconsin Energy Corp 5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Zoetis Inc 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 CF Industries Holdings Inc 5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Chesapeake Energy Corp 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Essex Property Trust Inc 5月 6日 Q1 2015 Expeditors International 5月 6日 20:00 Q3 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯) 5月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Keurig Green Mountain Inc 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Kimco Realty Corp 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 美国大都会人寿保险公司 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Marathon Oil Corp 5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Motorola Solutions Inc 5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 西方石油(Occidental Petroleum) 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 美国保德信金融 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Transocean Ltd. 5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Spectra Energy Corp 5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 TripAdvisor Inc 5月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Whole Foods Market Inc 5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 DENTSPLY International Inc 如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。 注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完) 全球重要经济事件一览表 新兴市场重要经济事件预告 美国上市公司业绩公布日程表 金融市场假期一览表 美国重要政经日程 日本重要政经日程 中国重要政经日程 香港重要政经日程 台湾重要政经日程 (编译 刘秀红；审校 张荻)