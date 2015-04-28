版本:
中国
货币新闻 | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 06:31 BJT

《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--4月29日至5月6日

路透4月29日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司：
    
    公布时间          业绩季度及公司名称                         代码
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------
    4月29日    BMO    Q2 2015 ADT Corp                          
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Ametek Inc                        
    4月29日    10:00  Q1 2015 Anthem Inc.                       
    4月29日    12:30  Q1 2015 Avery Dennison Corp               
    4月29日    BMO    Q2 2015 Franklin Resources Inc            
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 CBRE Group Inc                    
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Equinix Inc                       
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Eaton Corp. PLC                   
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Exelon Corp                       
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 General Dynamics Corp             
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Garmin Ltd                        
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 固特异轮胎(Goodyear Tire)         
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Hess Corp                         
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Starwood Hotels & Resorts         
    4月29日    10:00  Q1 2015 Humana Inc.                       
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 国际纸业(International Paper)     
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Lincoln National Corp             
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Level 3 Communications Inc        
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 万事达卡(MasterCard)              
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Macerich Co                       
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 万豪国际(Marriott International)  
    4月29日    12:00  Q1 2015 Mondelez International Inc        
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Murphy Oil Corp                   
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 MeadWestvaco Corp                 
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 NextEra Energy Inc                
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Northrop Grumman Corp             
    4月29日    12:00  Q1 2015 Norfolk Southern Corp             
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Realty Income Corp                
    4月29日           Q1 2015 PG&E Corp                         
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Praxair Inc                       
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 QEP Resources Inc                 
    4月29日    11:30  Q1 2015 Southern Co                       
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 时代华纳                          
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Unum Group                        
    4月29日    AMC    Q2 2015 Varian Medical Systems Inc        
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc        
    4月29日    BMO    Q1 2015 Waste Management Inc              
    4月29日    AMC    Q1 2015 Williams Companies Inc            
    4月30日    BMO    Q2 2015 AmerisourceBergen Corp            
    4月30日    BMO    Q3 2015 Automatic Data Processing Inc     
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 美国国际集团                      
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 Apartment Investment              
    4月30日    11:00  Q1 2015 American Tower Corp               
    4月30日    BMO    Q2 2015 Air Products and Chemicals Inc    
    4月30日    BMO    Q4 2015 Airgas Inc                        
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Ball Corp                         
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 BorgWarner Inc                    
    4月30日    BMO    Q3 2015 Cardinal Health Inc               
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc         
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Celgene Corp                      
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 信诺集团(Cigna)                   
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 高露洁(Colgate-Palmolive)         
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 芝加哥商业交易所集团(CME Group)   
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 康菲石油国际(ConocoPhillips)      
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Delphi Automotive PLC             
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 Eastman Chemical Co               
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Eversource Energy                 
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 Expedia Inc                       
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Fidelity National Information     
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 Fluor Corp                        
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 Gilead Sciences Inc               
    4月30日    12:00  Q3 2015 Harman International Industries   
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc         
    4月30日    11:30  Q1 2015 景顺(Invesco Ltd)                 
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 Leggett & Platt                   
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc   
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc    
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Mosaic Co                         
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Marathon Petroleum Corp           
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 NiSource Inc                      
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Pitney Bowes Inc                  
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 PerkinElmer Inc                   
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 Public Storage                    
    4月30日    12:00  Q1 2015 Phillips 66                       
    4月30日    BMO    Q2 2015 Rockwell Automation Inc           
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 SCANA Corp                        
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Sealed Air Corp                   
    4月30日    AMC    Q2 2015 Skyworks Solutions Inc            
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 时代华纳有线                      
    4月30日    AMC    Q2 2015 Visa Inc                          
    4月30日    BMO    Q2 2015 维亚康母(Viacom)                  
    4月30日    AMC    Q1 2015 西联汇款                          
    4月30日    BMO    Q1 2015 Xcel Energy Inc                   
    4月30日           Q1 2015 艾克森美孚(Exxon Mobil)           
    4月30日    11:00  Q1 2015 Xylem Inc                         
    4月30日    11:30  Q1 2015 Zimmer Holdings Inc               
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 Aon PLC                           
    5月 1日    BMO    Q3 2015 Clorox Co                         
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 CVS Health Corp                   
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 雪佛龙(Chevron)                   
    5月 1日    11:00  Q1 2015 Duke Energy Corp                  
    5月 1日    BMO    Q4 2015 雷格梅森                          
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 穆迪(Moody's Corp)                
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 Newell Rubbermaid Inc             
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 Public Service Enterprise Group   
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 Pinnacle West Capital Corp        
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 VF Corp                           
    5月 1日    BMO    Q1 2015 Weyerhaeuser Co                   
    5月 4日    AMC    Q1 2015 Anadarko Petroleum Corp           
    5月 4日    BMO    Q1 2015 Comcast Corp                      
    5月 4日    BMO    Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions    
    5月 4日    BMO    Q1 2015 Cablevision Systems Corp          
    5月 4日           Q1 2015 Dominion Resources Inc            
    5月 4日    BMO    Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc     
    5月 4日    AMC    Q1 2015 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc    
    5月 4日    AMC    Q1 2015 EOG Resources Inc                 
    5月 4日    BMO    Q1 2015 Henry Schein Inc                  
    5月 4日    BMO    Q1 2015 Loews Corp                        
    5月 4日    BMO    Q3 2015 Perrigo Company PLC               
    5月 4日    BMO    Q3 2015 Sysco Corp                        
    5月 4日    AMC    Q1 2015 Tenet Healthcare Corp             
    5月 4日    BMO    Q2 2015 Tyson Foods                       
    5月 4日    AMC    Q1 2015 Vornado Realty Trust              
    5月 4日    AMC    Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co                 
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 Archer Daniels Midland Co         
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Assurant Inc                      
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Allstate Corp                     
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Centurylink Inc                   
    5月 5日    AMC    Q2 2015 迪士尼(Walt Disney)               
    5月 5日    11:00  Q1 2015 Discovery Communications Inc      
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 Directv                           
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Devon Energy Corp                 
    5月 5日    AMC    Q4 2015 艺电(Electronic Arts)             
    5月 5日    BMO    Q3 2015 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.   
    5月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Emerson Electric Co               
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Fiserv Inc                        
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Fossil Group Inc                  
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Frontier Communications Corp      
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 HCA Holdings Inc                  
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 HCP Inc                           
    5月 5日           Q3 2015 Harris Corp                       
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 洲际交易所(ICE)                   
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 Kellogg Co                        
    5月 5日    BMO    Q2 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc                  
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 Noble Energy Inc                  
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Newfield Exploration Co           
    5月 5日    AMC    Q3 2015 新闻集团                          
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 ONEOK Inc                         
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Pioneer Natural Resources Co      
    5月 5日    13:00  Q1 2015 Sempra Energy                     
    5月 5日    AMC    Q1 2015 Integrys Energy Group Inc         
    5月 5日    11:00  Q1 2015 Wisconsin Energy Corp             
    5月 5日    BMO    Q1 2015 Zoetis Inc                        
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 CF Industries Holdings Inc        
    5月 6日    BMO    Q1 2015 Chesapeake Energy Corp            
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 Essex Property Trust Inc          
    5月 6日           Q1 2015 Expeditors International          
    5月 6日    20:00  Q3 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯)                
    5月 6日    AMC    Q2 2015 Keurig Green Mountain Inc         
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 Kimco Realty Corp                 
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 美国大都会人寿保险公司            
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 Marathon Oil Corp                 
    5月 6日    BMO    Q1 2015 Motorola Solutions Inc            
    5月 6日    BMO    Q1 2015 西方石油(Occidental Petroleum)    
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 美国保德信金融                    
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 Transocean Ltd.                   
    5月 6日    BMO    Q1 2015 Spectra Energy Corp               
    5月 6日    AMC    Q1 2015 TripAdvisor Inc                   
    5月 6日    AMC    Q2 2015 Whole Foods Market Inc            
    5月 6日    BMO    Q1 2015 DENTSPLY International Inc        
    
    如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。

    注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)

  
  
    全球重要经济事件一览表       
    新兴市场重要经济事件预告       
    美国上市公司业绩公布日程表   
    金融市场假期一览表              
    美国重要政经日程            
    日本重要政经日程            
    中国重要政经日程            
    香港重要政经日程            
    台湾重要政经日程            

 (编译 刘秀红；审校 张荻)

更多 货币新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐