《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--5月4日至5月11日

中国反腐：原全国政协副主席苏荣因受贿等罪被判处无期徒刑--新华社
路透北京1月23日 - 新华社周一报导，第十二届全国政协原副主席苏荣因受贿、滥用职权、巨额财产来源不明等罪被判处无期徒刑，剥夺政治权利终身，没收个人全部财产，苏荣当庭表示服从法院判决，不上诉。
汤森路透5月1日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司：
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码
----------------------------------------------------------------------
5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Comcast Corp
5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions
5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Cablevision Systems Corp
5月 4日 Q1 2015 Dominion Resources Inc
5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Dun & Bradstreet Corp
5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc
5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 EOG Resources Inc
5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Henry Schein Inc
5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Loews Corp
5月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Perrigo Company PLC
5月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Sysco Corp
5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Tenet Healthcare Corp
5月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Tyson Foods
5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Vornado Realty Trust
5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Archer Daniels Midland Co
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Assurant Inc
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Allstate Corp
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Centurylink Inc
5月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 迪士尼(Walt Disney)
5月 5日 11:00 Q1 2015 Discovery Communications Inc
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Directv
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Devon Energy Corp
5月 5日 AMC Q4 2015 艺电(Electronic Arts)
5月 5日 BMO Q3 2015 雅诗兰黛
5月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Emerson Electric Co
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Fiserv Inc
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Fossil Group Inc
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Frontier Communications Corp
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 HCA Holdings Inc
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 HCP Inc
5月 5日 Q3 2015 Harris Corp
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 洲际交易所(ICE)
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Kellogg Co
5月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Noble Energy Inc
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Newfield Exploration Co
5月 5日 AMC Q3 2015 新闻集团
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 ONEOK Inc
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
5月 5日 13:00 Q1 2015 Sempra Energy
5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Integrys Energy Group Inc
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Vulcan Materials Co
5月 5日 11:00 Q1 2015 Wisconsin Energy Corp
5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Zoetis Inc
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 CF Industries Holdings Inc
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Chesapeake Energy Corp
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Essex Property Trust Inc
5月 6日 Q1 2015 Expeditors International
5月 6日 20:00 Q3 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯)
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Keurig Green Mountain Inc
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Kimco Realty Corp
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 美国大都会人寿保险公司
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Marathon Oil Corp
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 摩托罗拉解决方案
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 西方石油(Occidental Petroleum)
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 美国保德信金融
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Transocean Ltd.
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Spectra Energy Corp
5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 TripAdvisor Inc
5月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Whole Foods Market Inc
5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 DENTSPLY International Inc
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Ameren Corp
5月 7日 12:00 Q1 2015 Apache Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q2 2015 Becton Dickinson and Co
5月 7日 AMC Q4 2015 CA Inc
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 CBS Corp
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Cerner Corp
5月 7日 AMC Q4 2015 Microchip Technology Inc
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Mohawk Industries Inc
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2016 NVIDIA Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Priceline Group Inc
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 PPL Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Sigma-Aldrich Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Molson Coors Brewing Company
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Teradata Corp
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Tesoro Corp
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2015 Health Care REIT Inc
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2015 NRG Energy Inc
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 Actavis PLC
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 AES Corp
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 CenterPoint Energy Inc
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 Endo International PLC
5月11日 AMC Q1 2015 FMC Corp
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
路透北京1月23日 - 中国国务院日前发布“十三五”市场监管规划要求，到2020年，全国统一的市场监管规则基本形成，多头监管、重复执法基本消除，全国统一大市场进一步完善。
时间 经济指标 按年% 前月（季）按年 上年同月（季）按 % 年% 2016年11月 零售销售值 -5.5 -2.9 -7.8 2016年11月 零售销售量 -5.6 -2.7 -5.8 2016年12月 综合消费物价指数(CPI) +1.2* +1.2 +2.4 2016年12月 甲类消费物价指数(CPI +1.1* +1.2 +2.6 A) 2016年第三 本地生产总值(GDP)