《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--5月4日至5月11日

汤森路透5月1日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司：

公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码

----------------------------------------------------------------------

5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Comcast Corp

5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Cognizant Technology Solutions

5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Cablevision Systems Corp

5月 4日 Q1 2015 Dominion Resources Inc

5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Dun & Bradstreet Corp

5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc

5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 EOG Resources Inc

5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Henry Schein Inc

5月 4日 BMO Q1 2015 Loews Corp

5月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Perrigo Company PLC

5月 4日 BMO Q3 2015 Sysco Corp

5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Tenet Healthcare Corp

5月 4日 BMO Q2 2015 Tyson Foods

5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Vornado Realty Trust

5月 4日 AMC Q1 2015 Cimarex Energy Co

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Archer Daniels Midland Co

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Assurant Inc

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Allstate Corp

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Centurylink Inc

5月 5日 AMC Q2 2015 迪士尼(Walt Disney)

5月 5日 11:00 Q1 2015 Discovery Communications Inc

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Directv

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Devon Energy Corp

5月 5日 AMC Q4 2015 艺电(Electronic Arts)

5月 5日 BMO Q3 2015 雅诗兰黛

5月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Emerson Electric Co

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Fiserv Inc

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Fossil Group Inc

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Frontier Communications Corp

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 HCA Holdings Inc

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 HCP Inc

5月 5日 Q3 2015 Harris Corp

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 洲际交易所(ICE)

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Kellogg Co

5月 5日 BMO Q2 2015 Mallinckrodt Plc

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Noble Energy Inc

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Newfield Exploration Co

5月 5日 AMC Q3 2015 新闻集团

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 ONEOK Inc

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

5月 5日 13:00 Q1 2015 Sempra Energy

5月 5日 AMC Q1 2015 Integrys Energy Group Inc

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Vulcan Materials Co

5月 5日 11:00 Q1 2015 Wisconsin Energy Corp

5月 5日 BMO Q1 2015 Zoetis Inc

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 CF Industries Holdings Inc

5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Chesapeake Energy Corp

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Essex Property Trust Inc

5月 6日 Q1 2015 Expeditors International

5月 6日 20:00 Q3 2015 21世纪福斯(福克斯)

5月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Keurig Green Mountain Inc

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Kimco Realty Corp

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 美国大都会人寿保险公司

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Marathon Oil Corp

5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 摩托罗拉解决方案

5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 西方石油(Occidental Petroleum)

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 美国保德信金融

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 Transocean Ltd.

5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 Spectra Energy Corp

5月 6日 AMC Q1 2015 TripAdvisor Inc

5月 6日 AMC Q2 2015 Whole Foods Market Inc

5月 6日 BMO Q1 2015 DENTSPLY International Inc

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Ameren Corp

5月 7日 12:00 Q1 2015 Apache Corp

5月 7日 BMO Q2 2015 Becton Dickinson and Co

5月 7日 AMC Q4 2015 CA Inc

5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 CBS Corp

5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Cerner Corp

5月 7日 AMC Q4 2015 Microchip Technology Inc

5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Mohawk Industries Inc

5月 7日 AMC Q1 2016 NVIDIA Corp

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Priceline Group Inc

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 PPL Corp

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Sigma-Aldrich Corp

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Molson Coors Brewing Company

5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Teradata Corp

5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Tesoro Corp

5月 8日 BMO Q1 2015 Health Care REIT Inc

5月 8日 BMO Q1 2015 NRG Energy Inc

5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 Actavis PLC

5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 AES Corp

5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 CenterPoint Energy Inc

5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 Endo International PLC

5月11日 AMC Q1 2015 FMC Corp

如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。

注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)

