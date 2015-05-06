《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--5月7日至5月14日

汤森路透5月6日 - 以下为标准普尔500企业中将于未来一周公布业绩报告的公司：
公布时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码
----------------------------------------------------------------------
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Ameren Corp
5月 7日 12:00 Q1 2015 Apache Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q2 2015 Becton Dickinson and Co
5月 7日 AMC Q4 2015 CA Inc
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 CBS Corp
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Cerner Corp
5月 7日 AMC Q4 2015 Microchip Technology Inc
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Mohawk Industries Inc
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Monster Beverage
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2016 NVIDIA Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Priceline Group Inc
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 PPL Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Sigma-Aldrich Corp
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Molson Coors Brewing Company
5月 7日 BMO Q1 2015 Teradata Corp
5月 7日 AMC Q1 2015 Tesoro Corp
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2015 Health Care REIT Inc
5月 8日 BMO Q1 2015 NRG Energy Inc
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 Actavis PLC
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 AES Corp
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 CenterPoint Energy Inc
5月11日 BMO Q1 2015 Endo International PLC
5月11日 AMC Q1 2015 FMC Corp
5月12日 BMO Q1 2015 International Flavors & Fragrance
5月12日 AMC Q4 2015 McKesson
5月13日 AMC Q3 2015 思科(Cisco Systems)
5月13日 BMO Q1 2015 梅西百货(Macy's)
5月13日 BMO Q4 2015 Precision Castparts
5月13日 BMO Q4 2015 Ralph Lauren
5月14日 AMC Q2 2015 应用材料
5月14日 AMC Q1 2015 Nordstrom
5月14日 BMO Q1 2015 Kohl's
5月14日 AMC Q4 2015 赛门铁克
如无特殊说明，均为GMT时间；AMC-美国盘后；BMO-美国盘前。
注：路透中文快讯未必会另行报导上述相关新闻。(完)
(编译 汪红英；审校 徐文焰)