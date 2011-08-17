RPT-Star banker Edgar and team to leave Barclays -source

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Aug 17 Star commodities trader Todd
Edgar and several colleagues are to leave Barclays , a
person familiar with the matter said, as the UK bank streamlines
its investment bank and pares back in areas under most
regulatory pressure.
Edgar, a managing director in fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) for Barclays Capital, was previously one of
JPMorgan's top proprietary traders and stoked the row
about high pay awards when he and a team were poached by BarCap
in 2009. Reports said their two-year deal was worth up to 30
million pounds.
The Financial Times said on Wednesday Edgar and his
colleagues plan to set up a hedge fund by the end of the year.
Edgar's exit comes amid a regulatory clampdown on some areas
of trading, including the U.S. Dodd-Frank legislation barring
banks from trading on their own account, and difficult financial
markets forcing banks to slash costs.
Barclays cut 1,400 jobs in the first half of this year, with
half at BarCap, and expects to cut a similar number in the
second half of the year, Chief Executive Bob Diamond said last
week.
Slow trading this year is forcing it and rivals to axe jobs
after building up last year. Barclays is expected to announced
or consulted on in the United States and Britain this week, the
FT said.
Barclays declined to comment.
