Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 26

WARSAW Aug 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GETIN

The financial group reports a seven-fold rise in earnings thanks to proceeds from the flotation of its mortgage advising unit Open Finance , beating expectations.

UPC, ASTER

Poland's competition authority wants cable operator UPC, a unit of Liberty Global , to sell about 30 percent of the assets of small Polish rival Aster before it approves the $300 million purchase, writes Parkiet, citing two unnamed sources.

