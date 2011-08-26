Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 26

WARSAW Aug 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
GETIN
The financial group reports a seven-fold rise in earnings
thanks to proceeds from the flotation of its mortgage advising
unit Open Finance , beating expectations.
UPC, ASTER
Poland's competition authority wants cable operator UPC, a
unit of Liberty Global , to sell about 30 percent of the
assets of small Polish rival Aster before it approves the $300
million purchase, writes Parkiet, citing two unnamed sources.
($1 = 2.903 Polish Zlotys)