S&P monitor cat bonds as Irene nears U.S. East coast

LONDON Aug 26 Rating agency Standard & Poor's said it is monitoring Hurricane Irene's potential impact on catastrophe bonds that are directly in the storm's path, but will not take any rating action yet.

"Given the uncertainty of where the hurricane ultimately makes landfall, its subsequent course, and the resulting covered losses, we will not take any rating actions until after the event has passed through the U.S.," S&P said in a statement on Friday.

The cat bond sector, in which insurers transfer risks associated with natural disasters to capital markets investors, is exposed to nearly 70 percent of U.S. hurricane risk, according to Willis Capital Markets & Advisory, part of reinsurance broker Willis Re .

"Of these, some bonds offer elevated exposure to either North Carolina risk or Northeast risk," Bill Dubinsky, managing director of Willis Capital Markets & Advisory said in a separate statement in Friday.

He said some investors are attempting to "trade in and out of bonds as well as using the parallel Live Cat market to rebalance their positions", as more reports from weather forecasters emerge on Hurricane Irene's track and intensity.

Irene is currently bearing down on the U.S. eastern coast, expected to hit North Carolina on Saturday.

S&P said it will take rating action based on post-event estimates and if an issuer files an event notice -- which means the company that issued the transaction believes the cat bond has been triggered.

Catastrophe bond issuers make regular interest payments to the bondholders, and, if no catastrophe-related losses are incurred, return the principal once the notes expire. But in the event of major catastrophe-related claims, the insurer uses the proceeds of the bond sale to absorb some of its losses.

"However, if the damage estimates indicate that the attachment levels could be reached, we might place the ratings on certain bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications regardless of whether or not an event notice has been filed," said the rating agency.

The attachment point indicates the point at which insured losses have mounted to a point where the cat bond has been triggered.

Only three cat bonds have paid losses to its issuer following a catastrophe.

Part of cat bond Avalon Re defaulted following losses from Hurricane Katrina, the explosion at the 2005 Buncefield oil depot, and the July 2007 steam pipe explosion in New York City. This follows the full default of Muteki Re - a cat bond from Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) which was triggered by the magnitude-9 Japan earthquake in Tohoku in March.

Kamp Re 2005, a $190 million deal by Zurich Financial Services AG's was partially triggered by its losses from Hurricane Katrina.

(To join the Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community for more news and analysis, click here) (Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)