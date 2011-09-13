Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept. 13

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

AUG CPI

Poland's statistics office releases August inflation data at 1200 GMT with analysts expecting the figure at 4.2 percent year-on-year and -0.2 percent in monthly terms.

C/A DATA

Poland's current account deficit was slightly larger than expected in July due to softer exports and analysts said the report pointed to a slowdown in trade that could hit economic growth.

PKN

Encana Corp is in talks with potential partners that could lead to shale gas exploration in Poland, but has not signed any deals, a spokesman with Canada's biggest gas producer said on Monday. Media speculate it will partner with Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen .

TELECOMS

Ericsson , Huawei , Eltel, and NokiaSiemens Networks may join the combined forces of TPSA , Hawe and Alcatel-Lucent in the race for 1 billion euro in euro donations for a fibreoptics network in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest pay-TV platform Cyfrowy Polsat could have lured 200,000 clients for its pay-per-view airing of a boxing match between Ukraine's Vitali Klitschko and Poland's Tomasz Adamek, which would mean an income of 8 million zlotys, daily Parkiet reported without naming its sources.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX