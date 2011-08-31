Porritt to head UBS Asian financials-memo

LONDON Aug 31 UBS's Patrick Porritt will relocate to Asia from London to head up the region's financial institutions group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Porritt is currently joint head of the financial institutions team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa along with Edouard de Vitry, who will become sole head of the London group.

In Asia, Porritt will replace Ren Wang, who resigned from UBS last week to join Jefferies , two people familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Denny Thomas; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)