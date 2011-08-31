Reheated bid talks boosts Smith & Nephew's shares

LONDON Aug 31 Britain's Smith & Nephew resumed its familiar role as a potential takeover candidate on Wednesday but analysts said market conditions and regulatory hurdles made an imminent move on the artificial hip and knee maker unlikely.

Shares in Smith & Nephew had lost 13 percent of their value since Jan. 1 but on Wednesday rose 4.9 percent on top of a 3.9 percent gain on Tuesday as press reports resurrected talk of bid interest from Stryker , Johnson & Johnson and Biomet.

Morningstar analyst Julie Stralow said the rumours went back many years. "I chalk them up to rumours at this point," she said.

The speculation endures because analysts and Smith & Nephew itself have said the orthopaedics market will consolidate as hospitals seek economies from dealing with fewer suppliers.

The British company, worth about $9 billion, trails Zimmer , Johnson & Johnson and Stryker in terms of market share, occupying a second tier with Bioment.

Johnson & Johnson approached Smith & Nephew late last year, according to people familiar with the matter, before it turned its attention to Switzerland's Synthes.

Analysts at MF Global said an acquisition of S&N by J&J, or Stryker for that matter, would not be cleared by U.S. antitrust authorities because of their combined shares of hip and knee implants.

Morningstar's Stralow said as well as attracting hard scrutiny from antitrust regulators, buying S&N would be a large deal for Stryker.

"Stryker has been diversifying, doing deals outside the orthopaedics space," she said.

"The largest deal Stryker has done recently was its purchase of Boston Scientific's neurovascular business for $1.5 billion. Buying Smith & Nephew would be an uncharacteristically large deal for Stryker."

U.S rival Bioment, which is owned by a consortium of private-equity firms, was also named as a possible bidder in the press reports.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch tried to put together a meeting of chief executives from the two companies in January but the talks were cancelled after the news of a possible link-up leaked out, said one source earlier in the year.

MF Global said on Wednesday that a Biomet deal would not encounter the same level of antitrust issues, but funding would be hard to come by.

"Given the two companies almost reached agreement on a merger in 2006, and hip and knee market shares were so "sticky" anti-trust authorities would probably still be comfortable with A Biomet/Smith & Nephew combination," they said.

"(But) we believe that financing would prevent such a deal from taking place.

"Given that Biomet is already so highly geared we question whether banks would extend the necessary loans to the private equity consortium (which owns Biomet) to purchase Smith & Nephew."

One sector banker following the situation said the most serious bidder would be Biomet's private-equity owners, but he did not expect a deal any time soon.

"It could be difficult for them to put a 750-800 pence bid together in current tight funding market," he said.

"Shareholders would not support a deal coming under this price tag."

Smith & Nephew said it did not comment on market speculation. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sophie Sassard in London and Debra Sherman in Chicago)