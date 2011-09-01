UPDATE 1-Shell to invest $200 mln in S.Africa shale exploration

* Moratorium currently on fracking, exploration
* Karoo exploration concerns greens
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Sept 1 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)
said on Thursday it hoped to invest $200 million to explore for
shale gas in South Africa's semi-arid Karoo region, plans facing
tough opposition from farmers and greens worried about the
environmental impact.
Ecological concerns led Africa's largest economy in April to
place a moratorium on oil and gas exploration licences in the
semi-arid region, where the controversial shale extraction
technique of "fracking" might be deployed.
"If exploration efforts prove that shale contains
commercially producible gas volumes, then South Africa could see
production from this source within a decade," Jan Willem Eggink,
general manager upstream ventures for Shell's South African
unit, told a news conference.
Petrochemical group Sasol , Anglo American
and Falcon Oil and Gas are among those eyeing shale gas
in the region, with Shell leading the pack with exploration
rights pending to 90,000 sq km (34,750 sq miles).
Farmers and conservationists are worried about the possible
impact of hydraulic fracturing or "fracking", in which drillers
blast millions of litres of water, sand and chemicals at high
pressure into underground rock to create cracks for the gas and
oil to escape.
The sparsely-populated Karoo region is renowned for its
rugged scenery and is home to rare species such as the mountain
zebra and riverine rabbit, putting it high on the radar screen
of conservationists.
Those in favour of fracking in the Karoo say the discovery
of gas would help South Africa plug a chronic power shortage and
reduce dependence on harmful coal-fired power stations. About 90
percent of the nation's electricity is supplied by coal.
"By drawing on potential abundant domestic gas supplies, you
can meet rising energy demand while maintaining energy
security," Eggink said.
He said he believed South Africa could well have at least
half of an estimated 485 trillion cubic feet of trapped shale
gas, enough to be commercially viable and allow the country to
become energy self-sufficient for decades to come.
Eggink said the company would not compete with farmers for
scarce water resources and would likely truck in water initially
before trying to pipe it by using the brackish water found deep
underground.
Eggink said Shell would also consider paying landowners for
access to their land although no compensation policy was
finalised yet.
