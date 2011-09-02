Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 2

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BUDGET

Polish government will not change its 2012 budget plan before sending it to parliament for approval by Sept. 30, finance minister Jacek Rostowski said.

UPC AND ASTER

Problems with securing regulatory approval for cable operator UPC, a Liberty Global unit, $798 deal to purchase local rival Aster may either derail the transaction or change its conditions, daily Parkiet reported without naming sources.

TU EUROPA

Getin Holding seeks buyer for its insurer unit TU Europa , daily Rzeczpospolita quoted Bloomberg agency's report.

ELECTION POLLS

Poland's ruling Civic Platform leads election polls before the Oct. 9 ballot, with GfK Polonia survey in daily Rzeczpospolita giving it a 47-percent win, while Homo Homini's poll in Super Express - a 32-percent one.

