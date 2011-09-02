Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 2

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BUDGET
Polish government will not change its 2012 budget plan
before sending it to parliament for approval by Sept. 30,
finance minister Jacek Rostowski said.
UPC AND ASTER
Problems with securing regulatory approval for cable
operator UPC, a Liberty Global unit, $798 deal to
purchase local rival Aster may either derail the transaction or
change its conditions, daily Parkiet reported without naming
sources.
TU EUROPA
Getin Holding seeks buyer for its insurer unit TU
Europa , daily Rzeczpospolita quoted Bloomberg agency's
report.
ELECTION POLLS
Poland's ruling Civic Platform leads election polls before
the Oct. 9 ballot, with GfK Polonia survey in daily
Rzeczpospolita giving it a 47-percent win, while Homo Homini's
poll in Super Express - a 32-percent one.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX