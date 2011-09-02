AIB faces $40 mln lawsuit over 2008 purchase-report

DUBLIN, Sept 2 Allied Irish Banks Plc (AIB) is being sued in the United States for an estimated $40 million over its 2008 acquisition of a stake in specialist business lender Bulgarian-American Credit Bank (BACB), the Irish Independent reported on Friday.

AIB, which bought the 49.9 percent stake for $318 million in 2008, is being sued by the Gramercy Emerging Markets Fund, which owned 26 percent of BACB before AIB made the purchase, the report said.

Gramercy says AIB failed to fulfill what it says was a legal obligation under Bulgarian law to offer to buy its stake, the report said, citing court documents. AIB sold its stake in May this year.

An AIB spokesman said the bank was aware of the legal complaint and would defend itself against it. A spokesman for Gramercy did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)