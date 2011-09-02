AIB faces $40 mln lawsuit over 2008 purchase-report

DUBLIN, Sept 2 Allied Irish Banks Plc (AIB)
is being sued in the United States for an estimated $40
million over its 2008 acquisition of a stake in specialist
business lender Bulgarian-American Credit Bank (BACB), the Irish
Independent reported on Friday.
AIB, which bought the 49.9 percent stake for $318 million in
2008, is being sued by the Gramercy Emerging Markets Fund, which
owned 26 percent of BACB before AIB made the purchase, the
report said.
Gramercy says AIB failed to fulfill what it says was a legal
obligation under Bulgarian law to offer to buy its stake, the
report said, citing court documents. AIB sold its stake in May
this year.
An AIB spokesman said the bank was aware of the legal
complaint and would defend itself against it. A spokesman for
Gramercy did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for
comment.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)