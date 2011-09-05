Bank of Moscow bailout sequence may change - official

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 Russia's Deposit Insurance
Agency (DIA) would not object if VTB injected 100
billion roubles ($3.4 billion) into Bank of Moscow
before the central bank grants a bailout loan to the stricken
lender, its head said.
Russia's second-biggest lender VTB is required under the
terms of the record bailout to raise its stake in Bank of Moscow
to over 75 percent from 46.5 percent before the latter can get a
295 billion rouble low-interest loan from the central bank.
"We would not object if VTB put forward such an initiative.
If people are ready to inject their own money into the capital,
who will object? Let the state aid wait," DIA General Director
Alexander Turbanov told journalists.
VTB, which spent several months of 2011 in a battle for
control with Bank of Moscow's former CEO Andrei Borodin, needs
to buy out around a 20 percent stake owned by Kremlin-connected
businessman Vitaly Yusufov to unlock the loan.
Yusufov, son of former energy minister and presidential
adviser Igor Yusufov, bought the stake for $800 million from
Borodin after receiving a $1.1 billion loan from Bank of Moscow
before Borodin was ousted last spring.
VTB had planned to raise its stake to over 75 percent by
October before pumping in 100 billion roubles to recapitalize
Bank of Moscow by the end of 2012. The capital injection would
dilute minority shareholders.
Turbanov said VTB had not officially asked to change the
sequence of the Bank of Moscow bailout plan. Mikhail Sukhov, a
central bank board member, also said the regulator had not
received any such proposals.
VTB said on Monday that the Bank of Moscow financial support
package remains the same.
"VTB Group management expects that VTB Group will buy more
than 75 percent of Bank of Moscow shares before providing
additional capital to the lender," VTB spokeswoman said.
($1 = 29.135 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by David Holmes)