Europe stock index futures point to higher open

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Sep 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher start on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia after U.S. stocks trimmed losses in late trade following better-than-expected ISM non-manufacturing PMI data.
At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 2.0-2.2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: