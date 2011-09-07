版本:
Europe stock index futures point to higher open

PARIS Sep 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher start on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia after U.S. stocks trimmed losses in late trade following better-than-expected ISM non-manufacturing PMI data.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 2.0-2.2 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

