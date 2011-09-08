StormHarbour says debt banker Hoveyda joins firm

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Former Merrill Lynch debt banker Amir Hoveyda has joined StormHarbour, a brokerage and advisory firm, as managing principal, the company said.

Hoveyda will be based in London and his responsibliites will be to grow the firm's capital markets and advisory businesses, as well as co-managing the overall European operations.

Hoveyda worked at Merrill for much of his 23-year career, before leaving in March 2010, and is a veteran of the financial institutions sector. His last role was running the US firm's debt capital markets business for EMEA after it was taken over by Bank of America.

StormHarbour is an independent fixed income boutique formed in early 2009.

