UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 9

BUCHAREST, Sept 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

TRADE DATA

Romania's National Statistics Board will release trade figures for January-July at 0700 GMT.

PREVIEW-ROMANIA INFLATION SEEN FALLING IN AUGUST

Romania's inflation is expected to fall further in August, driven by a bumper agricultural crop and stubbornly weak domestic demand.

A Reuters poll of 15 analysts produced a median forecast of 4.5 percent for annual inflation in August, from July's 4.9 percent.

ROMANIA JULY INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT UP 1.2 PCT M/M

Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 1.2 percent on the month in July after falling by 2.2 percent a month before and was up 5 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.

ROMANIA JANUARY-JULY POWER OUTPUT GROWTH SLOWS

Romania's power production growth slowed to 4.1 percent on the year in January-July from 5.3 percent in January-June while imports were up 8.3 percent, National Statistics Board data showed on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

Poland's zloty led emerging Europe currencies lower to hit a 22-month low against the euro and bonds rose after the ECB signalled a halt in its tightening cycle, indicating the region's central banks may have more room to cut rates.

GABRIEL MAY LOWER ROMANIA GOLD MINE CYANIDE LEVEL

Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd. may lower the cyanide levels at a long-delayed Romanian gold mine project as it seeks to secure a key environmental permit, a company official said on Thursday.

TRANSELECTRICA

Romania's economy ministry is asking for bids from firms interested to advise in the secondary listing of a 15 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica by Sept. 29.

ENERGY

* COAL -- Romania's economy ministry could decide in up to two weeks to restructure Romania's coal mines and coal-fired power plants into two energy holdings, a deputy economy minister said.

Lignite mines and power plants will form one holding, while the second holding will incorporate the country's two hard coal-fired generators and viable hard coal mines.

The company that operates hard coal mines is loss making, inefficient and the largest debtor to the state budget. Out of its last remaining seven active hard coal mines, three will be closed by the end of the year.

Coal-fired power plants were initially supposed to join two major electricity holdings along nuclear and hydro producers -- an overhaul criticised by foreign investors and analysts -- but that plan faces court challenges and will likely be scrapped.

* COPPER -- Romania aims to sell state-owned copper miner Cuprumin by the end of this year, Deputy Economy Minister Claudiu Stafie said. The ministry has so far received 10 letters of intent from prospective buyers. Bursa, Page 1

* ROVINARI -- Five firms have so far expressed an interest to partner Romania in a project to build a 500 megawatt lignite-fired unit at energy holding Rovinari, its director said. Two of the firms are Chinese, while the others are Italy's Enel , Vimetco NV (VICOq.L) and its Romaniam aluminum smelter Alro Slatina . Bids will be opened on Sept. 30. Bursa, Page 13

RETAIL

Retailer Cora Romania plans to invest 397 million euros to expand its network of sumermarkets across the country and will get a loan worth 210 million euros for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

