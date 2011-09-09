Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 9

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN

The revenue of Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen could reach 100 billion zlotys ($32.9 billion) in 2011 or come very close to that level, the company's Chief Executive Jacek Krawiec told TVN CNBC.

SHALE GAS

Poland plans special regulations for shale gas production including fees or even mandatory participation of the state in output in order to safeguard its budgetary interests, a deputy treasury minister said on Thursday.

Daily Rzeczpospolita reported that 3Legs Resources, which cooperates with U.S. Conoco Philips , has launched test gas exploration at its site at the Baltic coast.

PKO

Poland's top lender PKO BP expects its net profit in the second half to at least equal the 1.84 billion zlotys ($611.3 million) it earned in the first half of the year, Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello told Reuters in an interview.

TELECOMS

Polish railways PKP will launch the privatisation of its telecom infrastructure operator TK Telekom on Monday, daily Puls Biznesu quoted PKP spokesman as saying.

POLKOMTEL

Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel does not exclude buying the market's No.4 player -- P4, daily Parkiet quoted Polkomtel chief Jaroslaw Bauc as saying. For the time being, the two are in talks over infrastructural partnership.

OPPOSITION LEADER

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who leads Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), told daily Polska he is in favour of a banking tax, does not exclude a tax for the richest and supports raising minimal wage to half of the Polish average wage.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX