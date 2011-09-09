French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 9

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
PARIS, Sept 9 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SOPRA GROUP
The IT consulting and services company said on Friday it plans to buy Delta-Informatique to strengthen its presence in the international financial services sector
AIRBUS
FedEx Corp may buy about 50 wide-body freighters from Boeing Co and Airbus to update its cargo airline fleet, an industry source familiar with the matter said.
CANAL+, BOLLORE
Pay-TV unit Canal+ said on Thursday it planned to take a majority stake in channels owned by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, as part of a push into free TV.
VINCI
The construction and concessions group said it had won a $400 million contract from Chile's national copper company, Codelco, to build two nine-kilometre mine tunnels.
AIR LIQUIDE
The global leader in industrial gases said on Thursday it had issued its first-ever bonds denominated in Chinese yuan and was the first company in France to do so.
COCA-COLA ENTERPRISES
The European Coke bottler backed down from threats of a symbolic protest against a proposed French tax on soft drinks late Thursday evening, with a top executive apologising for a "communication error".
