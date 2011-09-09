Deutsche Boerse says no squeeze-out in NYSE deal

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE)
late on Thursday said shareholders in the Frankfurt-based
exchange operator who had not yet tendered their stock as part
of the NYSE Euronext deal, would not be forced to do so
as part of a so-called squeeze-out.
Around 95.41 percent of Deutsche Boerse's shareholders have
already tendered their shares to Netherlands-based holding
company Alpha Beta Holding, the vehicle used to complete the
deal with the operator of the New York Stock exchange.
Gregor Pottmeyer, chief financial officer of Deutsche Boerse
AG, said, "Effecting a squeeze out is not at all necessary to
achieve our financial and synergy goals. Deutsche Boerse
shareholders who have not yet accepted the exchange offer can do
so at unchanged conditions until midnight CET on Nov. 4, 2011."
Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Euronext, said,
"The overwhelming support we received from both of our
shareowner bases has provided us with the maximum flexibility to
act in the long term best interest of the new company, and we
intend to use this flexibility to generate the strongest
possible returns for the future shareowners of Holdco."
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)