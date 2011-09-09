Artists set to win European music copyright battle

| BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 9
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 9 Musicians are likely to
win longer copyright protection of their work in Europe next
week, helping artists and record labels as music revenues
decline, and bringing Europe closer into line with the United
States.
Artists including Paul McCartney and Cliff Richard have led
a years-long campaign to extend music copyright in Europe, as
they faced the expiry of the 50-year copyright protection term
in their own lifetime.
A European Union official who asked not to be named said on
Friday: "Although some countries are opposed, it seems likely an
extension of copyright protection to 70 from 50 years will be
agreed."
Ministers from EU countries are due to vote on the issue in
Brussels on Monday.
The move would provide some extra royalties for record
labels including Universal , Sony Music Entertainment
, Warner Music Group and EMI -- which may soon be sold
or listed by owner Citigroup .
Global recorded music sales fell 9 percent last year to
$15.9 billion as rampant piracy cut into major markets, with 19
of every 20 music tracks downloaded from the Internet illegal,
according to industry trade body the IFPI.
The IFPI's Chief Executive Frances Moore said on Friday:
"Extending the term of protection to 70 years would narrow the
gap between Europe and its international partners and improve
the conditions for investment in new talent."
U.S. music copyright lasts for 95 years after recording,
while authors of written works and their estates keep the rights
to their works for 70 years after their death.
Music companies' back catalogues of older music have
increased in value as distribution over the Internet makes them
more accessible. Older fans are also more likely to pay for
digital music than teenagers.
But music analyst Mark Mulligan told Reuters the music
industry would do better to focus its energies on meeting the
new challenges of the digital age.
"How wise is it to have invested so much effort into trying
to defend the historical assets of the music industry, when the
disruption that's being driven by technological chance really
demands attention?" he asked.
"There is a risk with much focus and lobbying efforts on
trying to protect what's been done in the past," he said.
