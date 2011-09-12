UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 12

BUCHAREST, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

TRADE DATA

Romania's National Statistics Board will release consumer price inflation data for August at 0700 GMT.

INFLATION SEEN FALLING

Romania's inflation is expected to fall further in August, driven by a bumper agricultural crop and stubbornly weak domestic demand.

A Reuters poll of 15 analysts produced a median forecast of 4.5 percent for annual inflation in August, from July's 4.9 percent.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry auctions off 1.2 billion lei of 364-day treasury bills.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania's central bank is expected to release July current account data.

TRADE GAP NARROWS

Romania's trade deficit narrowed 5.5 percent on the year to 5.2 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in January-July, as exports continued to outgrow imports, the National Statistics Board said on Friday.

SHOPPING MALLS

A number of seven shopping malls are expected to be opened by the end of this year in Romania on overall investment of about 500 million euros.

Ziarul Financiar, page 1

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see .

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------