UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 12

BUCHAREST, Sept 12
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
TRADE DATA
Romania's National Statistics Board will release consumer
price inflation data for August at 0700 GMT.
INFLATION SEEN FALLING
Romania's inflation is expected to fall further in August,
driven by a bumper agricultural crop and stubbornly weak
domestic demand.
A Reuters poll of 15 analysts produced a median forecast of
4.5 percent for annual inflation in August, from July's 4.9
percent.
DEBT TENDER
The finance ministry auctions off 1.2 billion lei of 364-day
treasury bills.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Romania's central bank is expected to release July current
account data.
TRADE GAP NARROWS
Romania's trade deficit narrowed 5.5 percent on
the year to 5.2 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in January-July, as
exports continued to outgrow imports, the National Statistics
Board said on Friday.
SHOPPING MALLS
A number of seven shopping malls are expected to be opened
by the end of this year in Romania on overall investment of
about 500 million euros.
Ziarul Financiar, page 1
