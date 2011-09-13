UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 13

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.
AUGUST INFLATION FALLS
Romania's inflation fell to 4.3 percent in August, below market expectations, from July's 4.9 percent, due to a steep fall in food prices and helped by stubbornly weak domestic demand.
CEE MARKETS
All around the region stock markets fell steeply for a second session on increasing worries that Greece may be forced to default, while currencies were mixed.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 1.2 billion lei ($385.4 million) in one-year treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.76 percent against 6.73 percent at a previous tender on Sept. 5, central bank data showed.
CURRENT ACCOUNT NARROWS
Romania's current account deficit shrank 24.4 percent year-on-year to 2.8 billion euros in the first seven months of the year, central bank data showed on Monday.
SMITHFIELD
Domestic meat sales by Smithfield Foods rose by 24 percent in May-July. Ziarul Financiar, page 1
MILITARY SPENDING
Romania has spent about $800 million in its military campaigns mainly in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2004. Ziarul Financiar, page 2
