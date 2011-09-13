EUROPEAN UNION ANNOUNCES NEW 10-YEAR BENCHMARK - LEAD

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The European Union has mandated Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC and UBS as joint-lead managers for an upcoming new 10-year benchmark issue.
The proceeds of the issue will be used under the EFSM EU regulation, in connection to the EU/IMF aid package to Portugal. The trade will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
