EUROPEAN UNION ANNOUNCES NEW 10-YEAR BENCHMARK - LEAD

LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The European Union has mandated Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC and UBS as joint-lead managers for an upcoming new 10-year benchmark issue.

The proceeds of the issue will be used under the EFSM EU regulation, in connection to the EU/IMF aid package to Portugal. The trade will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

