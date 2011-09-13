Trafigura buys Chevron's marketing business in Namibia

LONDON, Sept 13 Trafigura's mid- and down-stream unit Puma Energy has agreed to buy the fuel marketing business in Namibia of U.S. oil major Chevron , Puma Energy said on Tuesday.

"Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in Namibia. The business will remain under Chevron's ownership until all approvals have been obtained," a news release said.

"The newly acquired businesses will add 26 fuel service stations, additional bulk fuel storage facilities, and a portfolio of industrial customers to Puma's existing business in the country."

It is the second acquisition for Puma Energy in September. Earlier in the month the firm, a unit of the world's top trading house Trafigura Beheer BV, bought a bitumen terminal in Spain.