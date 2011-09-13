版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 13日 星期二 22:19 BJT

Statoil says Huldra production halted after fire

OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil said it has stopped gas and condensate proucton at its Huldra platform in the North Sea after fire broke out in an air compressor compartment on Tuesday.

"Production was shut as a matter of routine due to the fire. It will resume when the situation normalises," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

The company said the fire was reported at 1230 GMT and extinguished 20 minutes later with none of the 19 people on the platform receiving injuries.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐