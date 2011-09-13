Statoil says Huldra production halted after fire

OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil said it has stopped gas and condensate proucton at its Huldra platform in the North Sea after fire broke out in an air compressor compartment on Tuesday.

"Production was shut as a matter of routine due to the fire. It will resume when the situation normalises," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

The company said the fire was reported at 1230 GMT and extinguished 20 minutes later with none of the 19 people on the platform receiving injuries.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)