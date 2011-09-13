Statoil says Huldra production halted after fire

BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil said it has stopped gas and condensate proucton at its Huldra platform in the North Sea after fire broke out in an air compressor compartment on Tuesday.
"Production was shut as a matter of routine due to the fire. It will resume when the situation normalises," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.
The company said the fire was reported at 1230 GMT and extinguished 20 minutes later with none of the 19 people on the platform receiving injuries.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction