TIMELINE-UBS investment bank mishaps and upheavals

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Swiss lender UBS on
Thursday said a trader had lost around $2 billion from
unauthorised trades, warning it might post a loss in the third
quarter as it struggles to rebuild credibility after years of
crises.
The latest incident follows a string of large losses at the
investment bank, followed by management reshuffles.
July 3, 2011 - UBS chairman says the lender is reviewing its
mid-term profit goals.
July 1, 2011 - UBS names former Bundesbank president Axel
Weber as its next chairman.
March 2011 - UBS reshuffles management at its investment
bank as Neal Shear, global head of securities leaves the bank.
Oct. 2010 - The Swiss government commission report is
published, recommending that the big banks must hold more
capital than global rivals and meet tough standards in areas
such as liquidity.
Feb. 26, 2009 - UBS taps Oswald Gruebel, a former Credit
Suisse executive, to take the helm at UBS.
March. 2008 - UBS tried to sell off its investment bank in
the second half of 2008, and approached Deutsche Bank.
Apr. 2008 - UBS releases a report on the financial crisis in
which it admits that systems measuring market risk, credit risk
and finance risk had operated independently and failed to inform
managers about the "big picture" on risk in the markets.
Dec. 10, 2007 - UBS says "It is now possible that UBS will
record a net loss attributable to shareholders for the full year
2007" and announces it will write down its US sub-prime holdings
by approximately a further $10 billion.
Oct. 30, 2007 - UBS confirms losses of 4.2 billion Swiss
francs in the fixed income, currencies and commodities business
of the Investment Bank. It says it will cut 1500 jobs, will
implement new risk management methods, and warns the bank
"remains exposed to further deterioration in the US housing and
mortgage markets."
Oct 1, 2007 - UBS says investment bank CEO Huw Jones will
step down and Chief Financial Officer Clive Standish will leave
the bank.
July 6, 2007 - UBS announces that Marcel Rohner will succeed
Peter Wuffli as CEO.
May 3, 2007 - UBS says it will close down Dillon Read
Capital Management after posting a 150 million Swiss francs loss
from the internal hedge fund.
June 30, 2005 - UBS announces the formation of a new
alternative investment management business, Dillon Read Capital
Management. John Costas, Chairman and CEO of UBS's Investment
Bank, to lead this business as CEO.
1998 - UBS's investment banking arm Warburg Dillon Read
books a pre-tax loss of CHF 1 billion from losses in the equity
derivatives portfolio and losses resulting from its involvement
in Long-Term Capital Management.
Sept. 23, 1998 - UBS declared a 793 million Swiss franc
pre-tax loss on its exposure to hedge fund Long Term Capital
Management. The bank also injected $300 million into the fund as
part of a bailout coordinated by the US Federal Reserve. Several
UBS senior managers resigned on 6 October.
1997 - a trading loss in equity derivatives of more than 600
million Swiss francs ($682 mln) at the Union Bank of Switzerland
forced it to accept a reverse takeover by rival Swiss Bank
Corporation to form UBS.
($1 = 0.880 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)