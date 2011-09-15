版本:
London police arrest Adoboli in UBS case - sources

LONDON, Sept 15 London police have arrested Kweku Adoboli in relation to unauthorised dealing taking place at Swiss bank UBS that caused losses of around $2 billion, two sources told Reuters.

"This is the only arrest," an industry source said. Another source, who is familiar with the situation, confirmed that. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Steve Slater, Editing by Douwe Miedema)

