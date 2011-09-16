UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 16

(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, Sept 16
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a less-than-planned 180 million lei ($57.1
million) in three-year paper on Thursday, at an average accepted
yield of 7.49 percent, 15 basis points higher than at a previous
tender on August 18, central bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS
Central European emerging currencies reversed early losses
and tracked euro gains after the European Central Bank (ECB)
said it would add extra dollar liquidity to markets -- a move to
ease pressure on Europe's banking systems.
ECON ESTIMATES
The National Forecasting Commission is expected to unveil
new forecasts for this year's economic growth next week. The
government and the International Monetary Fund see 2011 growth
at about 1.5 percent. Ziarul Financiar, page 3
WINE PRODUCTION UP
Romania's wine production grew by 30 percent on the year to
6.5 million hectolitres. Ziarul Financiar, page 1
ITALY INVESTMENT
Italian companies and joint ventures with Italian capital in
Romania contribute with 5 percent to GDP creation and employ
around 10 percent of the country's workforce.
Ziarul Fianciar, page 6
