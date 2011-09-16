UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Sept 16

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, Sept 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

Romania sold a less-than-planned 180 million lei ($57.1 million) in three-year paper on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 7.49 percent, 15 basis points higher than at a previous tender on August 18, central bank data showed.

Central European emerging currencies reversed early losses and tracked euro gains after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it would add extra dollar liquidity to markets -- a move to ease pressure on Europe's banking systems.

The National Forecasting Commission is expected to unveil new forecasts for this year's economic growth next week. The government and the International Monetary Fund see 2011 growth at about 1.5 percent. Ziarul Financiar, page 3

Romania's wine production grew by 30 percent on the year to 6.5 million hectolitres. Ziarul Financiar, page 1

Italian companies and joint ventures with Italian capital in Romania contribute with 5 percent to GDP creation and employ around 10 percent of the country's workforce.

