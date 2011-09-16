Exxon sees Russia Arctic tax terms "in short order"

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft signed a major Arctic deal with ExxonMobil without a clear tax regime for the potentially capital-intensive project, but the terms should be set shortly, a senior Exxon executive told Reuters on Friday.

"We are committed to moving forward, we do have some final agreements to finish which will do very shortly but we are committed in a binding agreement to get moving with all this," ExxonMobil Exploration President Steve Greenlee told Reuters in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"That's in process. There is a working group that is engaged in it with the government and we will be providing advice. I am sure Rosneft will be advising them as well. That's in process and we are hoping that will in short order provide a fiscal regime in the offshore that is consistent with the economics." (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)